UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.27% of Canada Goose worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

NYSE GOOS opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.09.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

