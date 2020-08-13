UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,299,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809,014 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.35% of Prospect Capital worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $49,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 41.8% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSEC shares. Raymond James lowered Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.93. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.87 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

