UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,826 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $82.18 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

