UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 61,194 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Lear worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 109.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lear by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $119.60 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.06.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

