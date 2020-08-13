UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of AGCO worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in AGCO by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AGCO by 806.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $73.15 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. BofA Securities raised AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

