UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 272,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,824 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 63.6% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at $1,905,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 27.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,526 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at $43,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

HMC opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMC. CLSA raised Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

