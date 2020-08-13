UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,262 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.56% of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

MLN opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $22.02.

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

