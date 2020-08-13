UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Comerica worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 136.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 171.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,244 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Comerica by 461.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,546,000 after acquiring an additional 749,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,312,000 after acquiring an additional 641,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $17,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

Comerica stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.83. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

