UBS Group AG Grows Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Paylocity worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,349,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 210,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 8,860 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total value of $1,085,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 103,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,012,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $131.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.83 and a 200 day moving average of $123.61. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

