UBS Group AG Grows Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 3,641.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009,205 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Wipro were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 33.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 269,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 57,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 208.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 75,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 51,387 shares during the period. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WIT. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.86.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.