UBS Group AG Grows Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,254 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of People’s United Financial worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,172,000 after acquiring an additional 394,672 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth $61,242,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 36.3% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,138 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 46.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,411,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,702,000 after buying an additional 1,087,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,815,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after buying an additional 189,916 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

In other news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

