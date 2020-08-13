UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

UBS Group AG increased its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,713 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.62% of TTM Technologies worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,245,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,888,000 after acquiring an additional 456,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,454,000 after acquiring an additional 308,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,431,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,074,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 665,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

In related news, SVP Jon Pereira sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $26,955.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,822 shares in the company, valued at $228,625.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $78,034.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,496.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,401 shares of company stock valued at $136,163 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.03. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.