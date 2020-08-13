UBS Group AG Has $6.77 Million Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

UBS Group AG raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,463 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,390,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 274,768 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 87,140 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NUSC opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

