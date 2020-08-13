UBS Group AG Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Kimco Realty worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,102,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,793,000 after acquiring an additional 524,963 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,674,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 74.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,398,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,823,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,193,000 after acquiring an additional 201,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 20.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,618,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $12.46 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

