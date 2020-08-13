UBS Group AG Has $7.20 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 245.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4,434.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $74.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

