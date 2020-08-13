UBS Group AG Has $7.24 Million Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,779 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.00% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 280,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 803,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

