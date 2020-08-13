UBS Group AG Has $7.34 Million Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.49% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,106,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $123.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.14. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $68.95 and a 1 year high of $127.97.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.