UBS Group AG Has $7.50 Million Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 563,923 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,710,000 after acquiring an additional 211,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,840,000 after acquiring an additional 41,119 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,192,000 after acquiring an additional 309,140 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,706,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,125,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,742,000 after acquiring an additional 42,149 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNKN shares. BofA Securities raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.39.

DNKN opened at $71.09 on Thursday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

In related news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,724.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

