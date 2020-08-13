UBS Group AG Has $7.69 Million Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Donaldson worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 44.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 19.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $62,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,636. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

