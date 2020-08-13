UBS Group AG Has $7.87 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.76% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 350,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after buying an additional 66,024 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 53,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83.

