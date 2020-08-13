UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,457 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Liberty Media Formula One Series A worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 30,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 45,419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $67,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,366.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $36,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,136,148 shares of company stock valued at $108,053,111 and have sold 291,373 shares valued at $10,553,769. Insiders own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

FWONA stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.27.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

