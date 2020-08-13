UBS Group AG Lowers Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 3.36% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTF. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $99.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.71. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $109.51.

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

