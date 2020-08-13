UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,899,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,807,000 after buying an additional 3,883,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $37,311,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $17,285,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $3,832,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 101,728 shares during the period.

FLQL opened at $34.95 on Thursday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.