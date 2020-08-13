UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,920 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,751,000 after buying an additional 167,148 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 206,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after buying an additional 63,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,243,000 after buying an additional 60,289 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 458,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,034,000 after buying an additional 46,073 shares during the period.

ICF opened at $105.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.65. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

