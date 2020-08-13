UBS Group AG Purchases 21,549 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.47% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

