UBS Group AG Purchases 22,479 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Black Knight worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Black Knight by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Black Knight by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $78.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 83.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $81.87.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKI. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

