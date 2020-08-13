UBS Group AG Purchases 52,444 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,721,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,444 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of ASE Technology worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 51.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 22.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ASE Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

NYSE ASX opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1365 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

