UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

UBS Group AG grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,260,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,507 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 240,615 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 156,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 88,744 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 78,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 67,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NULV opened at $30.06 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.