UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

UBS Group AG increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 50,175 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of LKQ worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in LKQ by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,028 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC increased its position in LKQ by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,426 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $48,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LKQ by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,138,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,424 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,131,000 after purchasing an additional 807,500 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. LKQ’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

