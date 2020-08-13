UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,276 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fortis by 16.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,741,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,661 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Fortis by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,083,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,161,000 after acquiring an additional 323,891 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fortis by 41.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,540,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,183 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 46.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,116 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fortis by 3.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,823,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,959,000 after acquiring an additional 118,689 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $40.45 on Thursday. Fortis Inc has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC raised their price target on Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.