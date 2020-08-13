UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,038 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 74,015 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of Performance Food Group worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 39.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,147,753 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $399,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,915 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,113 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $75,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,416,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $59,727,000 after acquiring an additional 204,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,082,000 after purchasing an additional 270,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $36,259,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $34.71 on Thursday. Performance Food Group Co has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.