UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. raised Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In other Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt news, President James C. Baker bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $95,550.00.

Shares of KYN opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

