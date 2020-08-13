UBS Group AG Sells 106,464 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,464 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.25% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 42,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $26.98 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

