UBS Group AG Sells 110,176 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,176 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.14% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $58,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 238.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $687.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on WLKP shares. TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $24.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

