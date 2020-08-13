UBS Group AG Sells 12,159 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,159 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.