UBS Group AG Sells 133,349 Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,349 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.41% of Callaway Golf worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 11.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,285,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 541,991 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 73.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,829,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,918,000 after purchasing an additional 171,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 14,433.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,671,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 106,870 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

ELY opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. Callaway Golf Co has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

