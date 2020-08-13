UBS Group AG Sells 13,929 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,929 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.77% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,143,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after acquiring an additional 201,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 6,397.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,796,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,901 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 706.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 553,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $144,167.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 84,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $1,681,063.02. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 665,991 shares of company stock worth $12,442,910. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

NYSE:ELF opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $993.61 million, a PE ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 2.26. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

