UBS Group AG Sells 159,404 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,404 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.33% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEZU. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $28.50 on Thursday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40.

