UBS Group AG Sells 167,144 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167,144 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $218,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $331,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $7,979,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $128,729.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,729.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,722,237 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

