UBS Group AG Sells 2,375 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.35% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 98.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of BBH opened at $159.08 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $178.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.92.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.