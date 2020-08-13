UBS Group AG Sells 30,880 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,880 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 508.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,304 shares of company stock worth $2,146,712 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $113.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day moving average is $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.30. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

