UBS Group AG Sells 46,375 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in HSBC were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in HSBC by 42.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in HSBC by 5,868.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HSBC by 7,703.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $39.69.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). HSBC had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. Analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

