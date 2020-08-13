UBS Group AG Sells 49,503 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,503 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of American Campus Communities worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $50.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

