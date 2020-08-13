UBS Group AG Sells 52,471 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 148.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $115.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.70 and a 12 month high of $117.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.43 and a 200-day moving average of $109.16.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.