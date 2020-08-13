UBS Group AG Trims Stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,113 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.89% of Omeros worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omeros by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omeros alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

OMER stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $871.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.