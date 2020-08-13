UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Hilton Hotels by 195.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,426,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168,234 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Hotels by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,089,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,263,000 after buying an additional 183,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,354,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,595,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $201,489,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,278,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,345,000 after purchasing an additional 604,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $87.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.95. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 725.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.94.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

