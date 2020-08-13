ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) Insider Purchases £10,050 in Stock

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 15,000 shares of ULS Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £10,050 ($13,138.97).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 23,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £14,490 ($18,943.65).

On Tuesday, August 4th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 16,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($13,387.37).

On Thursday, July 30th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 10,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £6,400 ($8,367.11).

On Monday, July 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 15,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,700 ($11,374.04).

On Friday, May 22nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 50,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £23,500 ($30,722.97).

On Monday, May 18th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 15,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £7,200 ($9,413.00).

ULS Technology stock traded up GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 67 ($0.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,376. ULS Technology PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 71.80 ($0.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 million and a PE ratio of 13.96.

About ULS Technology

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

