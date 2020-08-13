United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Short Interest Down 53.5% in February

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 335,500 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the February 13th total of 721,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

UMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised United Microelectronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2,136.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMC traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $4.11. 2,930,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.10.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $44.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.1362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

