United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Hits New 12-Month High at $186.78

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $186.78 and last traded at $175.62, with a volume of 1644200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.62.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra reduced their price target on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2,270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

