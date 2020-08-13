United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires 1,592 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Linde by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.63. 1,323,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.07. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $251.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra dropped their price target on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

